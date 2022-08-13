Raipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday honoured the families of security forces' personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, an official said.

The event was held at the CM's official residence as part of the 'Hamar Tiranga' campaign in the state to mark 75 years of Independence and similar functions were held in all districts, he said.

These martyrs have sacrificed everything for the nation and taking care of their kin was the state's responsibility, Baghel said.

Among those who were felicitated were kin of then Rajnandgaon superintendent of police VK Choubey, who was killed in a Maoist ambush in 2009, and then additional SP Bhaskar Diwan, who was killed by the Maoists in 2000 in Naraynapur.

