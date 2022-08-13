Jalna, August 13: A third gender person was raped allegedly by two men in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday, a police official said.

The victim was asked to come beneath a bridge by a woman to help somebody but was overpowered by two men who performed unnatural sex, he said. Nagpur Shocker: Murder Investigation Leads Police To Rape Case, 9 Arrested for Gangrape of Minor Girl.

The two men and the woman have been arrested for rape and unnatural sex, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)