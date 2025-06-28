Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday virtually inaugurated the two day Agri-Horti Expo and Buyer-Seller Conference in Jashpur under the Krishi Kranti Abhiyan, highlighting how today will prove to be a "milestone for our farmers" in the area, and enable them to move forward.

"I want to express my gratitude to the district administration once again... PM Modi's resolve is to double the income of farmers... This two-day conference will be very beneficial for advancing our efforts. It will feature many discussions. Representatives from all major companies in the agricultural sector will also speak and make agreements with you. At the same time, we will discuss how the progress in organic farming in the region," CM Sai said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Men Attack Senior Doctor of GTB Hospital, Break Liquor Bottle on His Head, Raising Security Concerns.

According to an official statement, many agri products companies like Jio Mart Retail, Dehat, Honest Farm, Atmakur, Dharagri, Avni Ayurveda etc will be present during the two-day conference in the district.

"Through which the farmers of the district will be able to make crop sale agreement on getting fair price for their produce through FPO (Farmer Producer Organisations) and due to the end of the middleman system, the farmers will get fair price for their produce," read the statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation, Alleges Accused Have TMC Links.

Talking about the the 'Krishi Kranti' campaign, the Chief Minister said that it has been started with the innovative efforts of the district administration.

"Our country is an agricultural country. About 80 per cent of the people in Chhattisgarh are associated with agriculture and agriculture related work," the CM said according to the statement.

"Our government is making multi-level efforts to increase the income of farmers. Whether it is the purchase of 21 quintals of paddy per acre at the rate of Rs 3100 per quintal on the support price, collection of forest produce at the support price, or schemes related to processing and export. Jackfruit, mango, litchi, pear are found in abundance in Jashpur. Apple crop has also started here," the CM added.

The conference aims to establish direct communication between farmers and buyer companies.

Meanwhile, Collector Rohit Vyas explained the importance of Agri-Horti Expo and Buyer-Seller Conference and the benefits to the farmers from them.

District Panchayat CEO, Abhishek Kumar, who was virtually connected to the District Panchayat, told about the innovations and various programs to be held under the conference through a video presentation.

The official statement read that information advanced technologies will be available the Conference.

"With the aim of providing information about advanced technologies to farmers through the conference, representatives of institutions like NABARD and APEDA will be present and will provide information to farmers on topics like agriculture marketing, certification of organic products etc," the statement added.

Senior scientists of the state will provide information on GI tag of crop varieties, scientific method of farming of agricultural and horticultural crops and silk rearing to the farmers by silk experts.

Notably a crop exhibition has been organized in the program in which farmers and progressive farmers associated with the FPO of the district will display the variety-wise quality of their crops like organic paddy, kutki, ragi, pear, litchi, ramtil, tau, chilli, fragrant paddy and more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)