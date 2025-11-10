Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday inaugurated the new gate of the State Hangar at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur.

Later today, CM Vishnu Deo Sai will be on a visit to Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration ceremony, CM Sai said that he will attend the 'Bharat Parv' in Kevadia, Gujarat, amid the 15-day-long celebrations on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the first Deputy PM and Home Minister of our country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Vishnu Deo Sai told reporters, "This is the 150th birth anniversary of the first Deputy PM and Home Minister of our country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It is being celebrated as 'Bharat Parv' in Kevadia, Gujarat, where his statue is located. This will be held from 1st to 15th November. I am going there to be a part of it. Chhattisgarh's pavilion has also been set up there. Chhattisgarh's cultural program will be held there. Our Dhokra art, clothes and other things are also being exhibited there."

"An Investors' Connect is being held in Ahmedabad tomorrow. We will present our state's new Investment Policy to investors and invite them to Chhattisgarh for investment," he added.

The Gujarat government, in collaboration with the Central government, has also organised a grand Bharat Parv-2025 at Ekta Nagar, within the premises of the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to the schedule shared by the Chhattisgarh CM, he will meet Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at 10:45 pm at the CM Residence in Gandhinagar, followed by presentations on the CM Dashboard and the CM Janshikayat System -Investment Policies (Invest Gujarat) at 11:15 am there.

After that, he will visit the NAMTECH, Global Skill College, at 12 noon, and the Sabarmati Riverfront at 01:15 pm in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

