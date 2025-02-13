Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that he, along with the Council of Ministers, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Governor, MPs, and MLAs, will visit Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sai expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Speaker of the UP legislative assembly for inviting him to attend the Mahakumbh.

"Our Council of Ministers, Speaker of our Legislative Assembly, the Governor, Members of Parliament and MLAs -- all are going to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh. I am thankful to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the speaker of the UP assembly for inviting us..." said CM Sai.

Kaushalya Sai, wife of CM Sai said that she would pray for the state of Chhattisgarh and seek blessings for the state. "We are going (to the Maha Kumbh) to seek blessings of Maa Ganga to gain more energy to serve the state. I will pray for the state of Chhattisgarh..." she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the 'snan' for Magh Purnima concluded successfully on Wednesday, according to the administration.

Urban Development Department Secretary Anuj Jha said that the conclusion of the 'snan' was a major milestone.

"The snan of Maghi Purnima has concluded successfully. It is a huge milestone for us. Lakhs of Kalpavasis and crores of pilgrims have visited here in the last month. Urban Development was the nodal department, and all the arrangements were made efficiently..." Jha said speaking to ANI.

According to officials, the cumulative number of devotees who have performed snan since the beginning of the festival has now exceeded 462.5 million as of February 11, 2025. The footfall is expected to increase further as the mela progresses, with more auspicious bathing dates lined up in the coming days.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar elaborated on the arrangements made for the fifth snan -- Magh Purnima snan, in Mahakumbh, and said that the lessons were taken from the mishap that took place during Mauni Amavasya.

Further, he stated that the management technique of 'Build back better' was implemented and feedbacks from the community were also taken to ensure better arrangements for the devotees.

Speaking to ANI, the DGP said "This is the 5th snan of Maha Kumbh 2025... The Snan of Maha Shivratri will take place after this... A mishap took place on Mauni Amavasya. We learnt a lesson from it and implemented new techniques. There is a management technique of 'Build back better'...We took the community's feedback to improve ourselves and implemented new techniques."

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

