Raipur, Aug 14 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Congress' 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' that began on August 9 on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas will culminate at Gandhi Maidan in Raipur on Independence Day, a party functionary said on Sunday.

A press release said the party's Chhattisgarh in charge PL Punia, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state unit chief Mohan Markam will be present at the culmination of the march, which traversed all 90 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Baghel had taken part in the programme on Sunday in his native Patan, adding that the march had covered 6,750 kilometres since it started.

