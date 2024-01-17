Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Blaming the Naxalites for hampering development, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stated that he is ready to have a conversation with them.

"Why are Naxalites not letting schools open in villages? People living in jungles in Narayanpur also want their villages to be developed...I will have a conversation with the Naxalites on video call if they can't come in front and meet us..."

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma hailed democracy and lashed out at the Naxalites asking if they want monarchy in the country.

"I have met people in Narayanpur who also want to go to Mumbai and become heroes. Why are Naxals not letting development happen? They have halted everything. I am ready to talk with them. I am even ready to have a conversation via video conferencing. We live in a democratic country. In a democratic system, there are many political parties and the elected one forms a government. That is how it runs. Democracy is the best form of government in the world. Do they want a monarchy or a Maoist system like China" the Deputy CM questioned.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma further quoted Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous statement in parliament lauding democracy "The political game would always continue. Political parties will come and go. Parties would form and break. The country's democracy must remain eternal."

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma blamed Naxalites for wanting to finish the democratic setup in the country.

"You ask me questions and I answer them without fear, that is democracy. Naxalites want to finish democracy."

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that the facility of Dial-112 will be extended to other districts in the state. Dial 112 Project converges all the emergency services offered by Police (100), Fire (101) and Ambulance (108) to single number 112. (ANI)

