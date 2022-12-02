Raipur, December 2: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia in connection with an illegal mining case, sources said. Earlier in October, the Enforcement Directorate arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi from Chhattisgarh after questioning him in a money laundering case. Delhi: Four Persons Arrested for Rs 108 Crore Fraud; PMLA Court Sends Them to 12-Day ED Custody.

The enforcement agency also arrested Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group and Laxmikant Tiwari, a relative of businessman Suryakant Tiwari who's currently under the agency's scanner, they said, adding that raids were carried out on Tuesday in Raigadh, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund.

ED found Rs 4 crore in cash during the raids in, besides unaccounted jewellery and gold too was recovered. The sources said that government officials were running an alleged extortion racket by imposing illegal levies and collecting Rs 25 per tonne from coal suppliers.

