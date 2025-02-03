Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 2 (ANI): A joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) led to an encounter with armed Maoists in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday. The operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated the presence of Maoists from the North Bastar-Maar division in the Kanker-Naryanapur border area.

The encounter, which began around 12:30 p.m., saw armed Maoists engaged in a confrontation with the security forces. These Maoists are part of the banned Maoist organisations operating in the region.

Additionally, there is a possibility that some Naxalites may have been killed or injured during the encounter. The area is currently being searched by security forces as part of ongoing patrolling operations

Further details are awaited as investigations and operations continue in the region. (ANI)

