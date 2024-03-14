Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 14 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between police and the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Koyalibeda area on Thursday morning, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kanker Kalyan Elesela said.

"Exchange of fire took place around 7.00 am under the Koyalibeda police station limit on Thursday. Naxalites fled under the cover of forest," Kanker SP said.

Kanker SP said that District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and police are safe.

The search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 11, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantwada district.

The Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Rai, confirmed the incident and said that the encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in the border area of Dantewada, Bijapur.

"The encounter took place between Naxalites and officials in the Purangel and Pedia forests. A Naxalite was killed in the encounter. The body of a male Naxalite was recovered in the encounter and news of several other Naxalites being injured has been received," said the SP.

The official further said that a large quantity of ammunition and items of daily use were recovered from the scene. (ANI)

