Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 17 (ANI): In a landmark move to boost the tribal population's income and reduce post-harvest losses, the administration in Dantewada is establishing an Integrated Cold Chain and Multi-Product Food Irradiation Facility at Patarras village.

This cutting-edge infrastructure--the first government-led facility of its kind in India under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) 2024 --is set to transform how forest and horticultural produce is stored, processed, and marketed in the Bastar region.

The project, which costs around Rs 24.98 crore, is being implemented by the District Project Livelihood College Society (DPLCS), a government-registered body committed to generating livelihoods in tribal areas.

Notably, Dantewada and surrounding districts are home to abundant Minor Forest Produce (MFP) such as tamarind, mahua, separate varieties of mango, millets, and indigenous spices. However, about 7-20% of this produce is lost annually due to improper storage, preservation, and value-addition infrastructure. The new facility is going to address this critical need by combining cold storage, gamma irradiation, processing, and logistics infrastructure to extend shelf life, reduce spoilage, and improve the marketability of local products.

The infrastructure is going to offer faculties including 1500 metric to n coal storage, 1000 MT cold storage, five staging cold rooms (30 MT each), blast freezer and ripening chambers, Gamma Irradiation Unit (1000 KCI with Cobalt-60 source), three Refrigerated Transport Vehicles (9 MT each) and solar power system (70 KW).

With a processing capacity of over 10,000 metric tons annually, the facility will serve farmers and minor forest produce collectors across Dantewada, Bastar, Bijapur, Sukma, Kondagaon, and Narayanpur.

The project is funded under PMKSY. The grant in aid of Rs 10 crore will be financed under Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) and Rs 14.98 crore under District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

This is the first time a government organisation is setting up a cold chain and irradiation facility under PMKSY, creating a blueprint for public sector-led infrastructure in rural India.

The project is expected to generate Rs 8.5 crore in annual revenue from rental operations and value-added services, with a projected Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 29.35%. Reducing losses and enhancing profitability will directly increase incomes for tribal producers and create local employment across the supply chain.

The initiative also aligns with regional development strategies to reduce Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by expanding access to sustainable livelihoods.

Land acquisition is complete, and an MoU for irradiation technology has been signed with BRIT (Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology). The facility is scheduled to be operational within 24 months.

The administration has already identified markets in Raipur and Visakhapatnam, and plans are underway to explore export opportunities and develop Bastar-branded value-added products for broader market appeal.

This facility exemplifies how policy, public infrastructure, and local entrepreneurship can come together to build resilient rural economies. Keeping value addition within the region ensures that more income stays with the tribal communities of Bastar, who produce it.

This facility is not just an infrastructure project -- it's a game-changer for tribal livelihoods. It will help our forest produce collectors and farmers get better prices, reduce wastage, and participate in larger markets. Over time, it will energise the rural economy of Bastar and create a value chain that truly belongs to the people. (ANI)

