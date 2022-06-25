Raipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday informed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third time the minister, who returned from Delhi on Friday night, has contracted the infection.

"After returning from Delhi, I got my COVID-19 test done here in which I tested positive for the coronavirus. Right now I am fine and as per suggestions of doctors, I am complying with the home isolation protocols," Singh Deo tweeted.

Earlier, Singh Deo had tested positive in January this year and March last year.

As on Friday, Chhattisgarh has a COVID-19 caseload of 11,53,552, including 14,036 deaths, while the active tally is 643.

