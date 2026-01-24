World News | Pakistan: Karachi Braces for Single-digit Temperatures as Cold Wave Intensifies

Karachi [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that temperatures in Karachi may drop to single digits over the weekend, with the city likely to experience cold and dry conditions accompanied by occasional winds, Dawn reported.

Karachi experienced its second spell of winter rainfall on Thursday afternoon under the influence of a westerly wave, which resulted in light to moderate showers across several areas. Strong post-rain winds swept through the city, further lowering the perceived temperature and intensifying the cold spell.

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According to the PMD's weather outlook, the minimum temperature in the city was forecast at 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday and is expected to decline further to between 7°C and 9°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature is projected to increase slightly on Monday night, ranging between 8°C and 10°C, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures in Karachi are expected to remain between 19°C and 21°C on Saturday and Sunday, before rising to between 20°C and 22°C on Monday.

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The Met Office has forecast that morning humidity levels over the next three days are likely to range between 40 and 55 per cent, while night-time humidity may fall sharply to between 10 and 25 per cent. Northeast to easterly winds are expected to persist until Monday, the PMD noted, according to Dawn.

Separately, the PMD on Friday forecast additional rain and snowfall in several parts of the country from Sunday night through Tuesday, with a drop in daytime temperatures expected during the period.

As per the Met Office, a westerly wave is likely to enter the western regions of the country on January 25 (Sunday) and strengthen over the upper parts on January 26 (Monday). Under its influence, rain, wind and thunderstorms accompanied by snowfall are expected across most areas of Balochistan on Sunday night and Monday.

Upper Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu, is also likely to receive rainfall on Monday. Rain, wind and thunderstorms with snowfall, including heavy snowfall at isolated locations, are expected in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). The weather system is also forecast to impact several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Dawn reported.

The forecasts come amid severe winter conditions that have disrupted normal life across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, PoGB and PoJK, where heavy snowfall, avalanches and landslides have blocked roads, stranded travellers, and affected electricity supply and relief operations.

On Friday, nine members of a family were killed after a snow avalanche buried their house in Chitral. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)