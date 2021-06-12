Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated a three-day National Convention organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on the theme 'Challenging the Challenges'.

The workshop was virtually inaugurated on Friday by the Chief Minister offering prayers to Maa Saraswati at his residence office in Raipur. It is being organised in association with the convention Raipur, Bhilai, and Bilaspur.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister said, "ICAI has taken up a very contemporary topic for discussion. Many challenges are present in front of us in the present time, which we can solve by strong willpower and right decisions. These challenges include corona pandemic, climate change, environmental pollution, industry, business, economic condition of farmers and many other."

Madhya Bharat Central Council Secretary Shashikant Chandrakar, Bilaspur Branch President Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, Raipur Branch Secretary Ravi Gwalani and Program Coordinator Sachendra Jain were present on this occasion. About 6500 Chartered Accountants from all the states of the country including ICAI National President Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria, National Vice President Devashish Mitra, Central Council Member Kemisha Soni, Program Director Sameer Singh participated virtually in this program.

"Under Suraji Gaon Yojana of Chhattisgarh government with the aim of rain water harvesting, conservation and promotion of livestock, organic farming, promotion of nutritious food grains, production of fruits and vegetables and increase in the means of livelihood in the village, Narva, Garuva, Ghurva and Bari programs have been started. Through Godhan Nyay Yojana, cow dung is being procured in Gauthans and organic manure is being prepared from it. One year has not yet been completed, 48 lakh quintals of cow dung has been purchased through this scheme. Its objective is to strengthen the tradition of cow rearing and promote the production of organic food grains by reducing the dependence on chemical fertilizers. Due to the reckless use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, the amount of toxic elements in food grains is increasing, which is directly affecting our health," Baghel said during the event.

He added, "In the 1970s, food grains had to be imported from abroad to meet the shortage of food grains in the country. Annadata accepted the challenge of making the country self-sufficient in food grains. Today the situation is that the country has started producing more food grains than it needs. Farmers should get the price in proportion to their hard work. Paddy is produced more in Chhattisgarh. We have prepared a plan to prepare ethanol from the extra quantity of paddy procured for two years, but the central government has not given permission. The production of ethanol will reduce the consumption of petroleum products and save money. These challenges should be addressed at the national level."

The Chief Minister further gave detailed information about the Tree Plantation Promotion scheme launched by the state government to promote tree plantation in order to protect the environment and to address the problem of air pollution.

On this occasion, Baghel urged the Chartered Accountants Association to motivate the investors related to industry and business in the state of Chhattisgarh to invest. He said that in the new industrial policy of the state of Chhattisgarh, many attractive provisions have been made to promote industry and trade. "We are promoting new sectors like agriculture, forest produce as well as food processing, medicine, defence products, electronics, solar in the state. The state of Chhattisgarh has been successful in making the rural economy dynamic with steel production, agricultural production, forest produce even during the Corona period. As a result of the cash assistance given to farmers, villagers, forest dwellers, we have done better business from automobile, readymade garment to other sectors of market," he added.

"Chhattisgarh is also included in the leading states of the country in the parameters of Ease of Doing Business. Chhattisgarh state has been recognized as a Performer State by NITI Aayog in its assessment of Sustainable Development Goals in the Composite SDG India Index," read the statement.

The Chief Minister released a souvenir of ICAI on the occasion.

During this three-day seminar, information about GST, Income Tax, Company Law etc. will also be provided to Chartered Accountants and students by eminent experts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)