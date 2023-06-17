Korba, Jun 17 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after claiming in a video that his property had been acquired for a coal mine but he had neither got money or a job as compensation, a police official said on Saturday.

The land on which his house was built was acquired by the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and all efforts in the past six months to get compensation or a job were in vain, Dilharan Patel said in the video some time before ending his life.

Patel, a resident of Chandra Nagar Jatraj village, was hospitalised on June 13 after he consumed poison and he died on Saturday morning, Kusmunda police station in charge Krishna Kumar Verma said.

"A preliminary probe has revealed that SECL had given his son a job in a private firm. Further investigations as to why he took this extreme step is underway. For now, an accidental death report has been registered," Verma added.

SECL public relations officer Sanish Chandra said Patel was occupying government land and therefore, as per the rules laid down by the Union government and Coal India Limited's Resettlement and Rehabilitation Policy, he was not eligible for a job in the state-run entity.

"However, the deceased's son Mukesh Patel was provided a job in a surface miner company working for SECL. Patel's house was surveyed and compensation of Rs 2.50 lakh was decided. The process had been completed and very soon he would have got the money," Chandra said.

SECL is a subsidiary of CIL and operates 41 mines in Chhattisgarh and 26 in Madhya Pradesh.

