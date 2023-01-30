Raipur, Jan 30 (PTI) A court in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Monday sentenced a 43-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his parents and burying their bodies in the lawn of their house here in 2010.

The offence came to light in 2016 after the convict, Udyan Das, was arrested from his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in 2017.

Special Judge (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act) Hirendra Singh Tekam awarded life imprisonment to Das under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Nilesh Thakur said.

"The court also sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for three years under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and slapped a fine of Rs 500. Both sentences will run concurrently," Thakur said.

In February 2017, West Bengal police had arrested Das from Bhopal for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Akansha Sharma, who hailed from Bankura in the eastern state, and entombing the body under a marble platform at his residence there, he said.

During interrogation, he told police he had also murdered his parents Virendra Das and Indrani Das and buried their bodies in their house in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in 2010.

Later, Raipur police took his custody and brought him here on transit remand, and exhumed the skeletons of his parents from the lawn of the house that Das had sold in 2013.

In 2020, a court in West Bengal had awarded life imprisonment to Das for murdering Sharma, he said.

