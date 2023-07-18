Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A group of men from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community staged a protest in Raipur demanding action against people who got their employment in government jobs through fake caste certificates.

The protesters held protests near the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session of the assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP termed the act as the fallout of the state government’s misrule and ministers here dubbed the act as a derogatory move.

"The resentment against the state government is very high and contractual workers under separate banners are staging protests in the state capital demanding regularisation," said former Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh.

"Expressing displeasure against the state government, youths belonging to ST and SC communities in large numbers stripped naked demanding action in cases related to getting jobs through bogus caste certificates," said Raman Singh, adding that the youths have adopted this method to catch the state government’s attention.

However, Chhattisgarh Urban Administration and Development Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya said that the protest needs to lodge at the appropriate forum."Over a dozen youths belonging to SC and ST communities suddenly stripped naked and started running towards Chhattisgarh Assembly," said a police officer, elaborating that the youths were carrying placards demanding action against government employees who obtained jobs through fake caste certificates."The protestors have been detained and further action will be taken against them as per the law," the officer added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo vowed to take strict action against the people who got their employment in government jobs through fake caste certificates."It has been noticed time and again that some people managed to get bogus caste certificates prepared and the same was witnessed during the time of the previous government. The state government will take action against this connection" said Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo.

The issue of bogus caste certificates being used in Chhattisgarh to obtain government employment has been in the headlines for a while.

"Police have arrested 29 persons, who were part of the nude protest," said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Chandrakar.

"An offence in this connection was registered against them at Vidhan Sabha Police station under sections 67 and 68 of IT Act, 146, 147, 294, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code," said the ASP.

The arrested persons were produced in a local court from where they were sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

