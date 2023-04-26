Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 26 (ANI): To play an important role in prevention of human trafficking and provide legal assistance to the victims of sexual offences, paralegal volunteers have been attached with all police stations in Raipur.

"Complying with the directives of Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority (CSLSA), District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Raipur has placed one paralegal volunteer each at police stations in the district. Adopting the innovative initiative of CSLSA, the Apex Court has made an arrangement to ensure implementation of this move," said secretary of DLSA Raipur Praveen Mishra.

Also Read | Dalai Lama Receives Ramon Magsaysay Award in Person After 64 Years in Himachal Pradesh.

These paralegal volunteers will collect details about the missing children from the police stations and provide legal assistance to their parents, said the secretary, elaborating that the volunteers will also look after the legal complications if surfaces while bringing the missing children from other states.

He further elaborated that the paralegal volunteers will create awareness among the victims of sexual exploitation about the provisions of compensation in cases related to rape and POCSO Act. Similarly, they will also create awareness about the schemes being run by CSLSA and National Legal Service Authority (NLSA). Moreover, the volunteers will also inform women and children brought (after arrest) to the police stations about their legal rights.

Also Read | Maharashtra Day 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Prohibitory Orders, Ban Flying Activities Around Dadar’s Shivaji Park Area in View of Maharashtra Din Celebrations; Check Complete Details.

Currently, one volunteer each is placed at the police station, he said, adding that these volunteers have been trained and detailed about 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan' of the Supreme Court.

Notably, these volunteers are available at police stations between 10 am to 5 in the evening. Besides, the victims can directly call the authority's toll-free number 15100.

"Paralegal volunteers have been placed in 34 police stations of Raipur and they are providing information of legal rights to the victims as well as accused of any offences. The contact numbers of these paralegal volunteers have been put up at the police stations," said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Maheshwari.

Explaining what Paralegal volunteers are and who they get appointed ASP Abhishek Maheshwari said "There is a legal service wing inside the court, the District Legal Services Center. Paralegal volunteers have been appointed by them in all the police stations of the district. So the accused who has the legal right can appoint a lawyer for himself, he cannot be assaulted in the police station, as well as he has to be presented in court within 24 hours, all these tell his rights"

"Irrespective of any kind of accused, whenever he is brought to the police station, the paralegal volunteer informs the rights of the accused and also gives him legal assistance. 34 of Raipur such para-legal volunteers have been appointed in police stations and their numbers have also been pasted in all police stations," the ASP added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)