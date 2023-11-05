Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): With Chhattisgarh set to hold its first phase of Assembly polls on November 7, campaigning for the elections ended on Sunday.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh, a total of 223 candidates in the 20 assembly constituencies of the first phase, of which 198 are men and 25 are women, will contest the polls on Tuesday.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that a total of 5,304 polling stations have been set up to ensure smooth voting.

"Out of the 20 assembly constituencies in the first phase, voting will be held in 10 assembly constituencies from 7 am to 3 pm and in 10 assembly constituencies from 8 am to 5 pm. Among these, voting will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in Pandaria, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, and Chitrakote assembly constituencies," an official statement said.

"Whereas in Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta assembly constituencies, voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm," it added.

Security has been tightened ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 7.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bastar Division, Sundarraj P, informed that elaborate security arrangements have been made in the Bastar region.

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

