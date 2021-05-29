Raipur, May 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 9,67,645 on Saturday withadditionof 2,437 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 12,979 with 64 new fatalities, an official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,11,752 after 576 people were discharged from various hospitals while 5,365 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 42,914, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 61 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,55,700 including 3,095 deaths. Surajpur recorded 232 new cases, Surguja 175 and Jashpur 165, among other districts, he said.

With 62,358 samples tested on Saturday, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 90,23,370.

The positivity rate of the infection in the state has declined to 3.9 percent from 26.1 percent on May 1.

Over 69.94 lakh shots ofvaccinesagainst COVID-19 had been administered in the state till Friday, officials said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,67,645, new cases 2,437, death toll 12,979, recovered 9,11,752, active cases 42,914, Total tests 90,23,370.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)