Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 7 (ANI): In a one of its kind move, the remote Bachawarpara village in Balrampur district will now have a school, said officials on Friday.

The village was alien to the concept of a school due to geographical challenges and its inaccessible remote location. However, now the educational institution would be set up in the area on the directions of the district magistrate.

Currently, the construction work has begun and the materials required for building the school are being transported uphill crossing an 8-km steep hill on foot. What makes the task even more challenging is that the distance to the rural area has a difficult, inaccessible wild passage.

"The village got permission for school building years ago but as it's situated at a remote location, construction was hindered. But now, building materials were carried to the village through the mountains. We'll try to finish construction in 2 months," District Magistrate, Vijay Dayaram K told ANI.

Around 40 children in the area have been studying in a mud house till now and the district administration's prompt response to the request by villagers will help establish a formal schooling culture in the region.

The village Sarpanch said the demand for a new school building was made in Bachwar Para and now the village will finally have a school building.

"The village will finally have a school building for which the collector took initiative. The school children will have a concrete building and will now get rid of the mud house," said Sarpanch Babita Khalkho. (ANI)

