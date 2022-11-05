Raipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 12 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,619, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,144, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 27 during the day to touch 11,63,345, leaving the state with 130 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with eight cases. No coronavirus case was reported in 24 districts. With 2,540 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests carried out in the state so far went up to 1,87,52,880," he added.

