Raipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 126 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent, taking the tally to 11,74,256, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,114, an official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Tortured After ‘Failing Virginity Test’, Khap Asks Her Family to Pay Rs 10 Lakh.

The recovery count rose by 27 and touched 11,59,323, leaving the state with 819 active cases, he said.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2022: Amit Shah Sets a Target of 150 Seats for BJP-Shinde Group Alliance.

"Raipur led with 33 cases, followed by 11 in Durg, 10 in Surguja, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from six districts," he added.

The overall coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 1,84,89,297, including 7,292 during the day, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,74,256, new cases 126, death toll 14,114, recovered 11,59,323, active cases 819, today tests 7,292, total tests 1,84,89,297.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)