Raipur, Oct 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 21 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.65 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,77,526, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,142, an official said.

The recovery count increased by four to touch 11,63,232 during the day, leaving the state with 152 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with six cases. No case was reported in 20 districts. With 3,226 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,39,339," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,526, new cases 21, death toll 14,142, recovered 11,63,232, active cases 152, today tests 3,226, total tests 1,87,39,339.

