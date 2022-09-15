Raipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 99 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, taking the tally to 11,75,246, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,121, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 98 and stood at 11,60,436, leaving the state with 689 active cases, he said.

"Surguja led with 17 cases, followed by 16 in Raipur and 10 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in seven districts. With 7,099 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,85,54,602," he added.

