Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Naxals have killed two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, informed Sukma police on Thursday.

According to the District Sukma Police, the Naxals killed two villagers named Madvi Ganga (Deputy Sarpanch of Tadmetla) and Kawasi Sukka (Shikshadoot) by holding 'Jan Adalat' (people's court) on June 28.

"Deputy Sarpanch Madvi was making villagers & rural children aware of the benefits of public welfare schemes like the Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Food Scheme, and Ayushman Card. Kawasi Sukka was teaching the children in sensitive areas like Tadmetla so that they could contribute to the development of society and the area", the police said.

The police further said, "As naxals were losing their ground because people are getting aware and educated, they killed Sukka out of frustration."

The officers informed that all the Naxals involved in this incident are being traced. "Further investigation will be carried out after conducting the postmortem", they added.

The police further said that the villagers of Tadmetla and surrounding areas had gone to the Naxals demanding Deputy Sarpanch's release but failed. They added that the villagers returned safely.

About two years ago, the Naxals called Madvi Ganga in a similar way and released him after a few days. "This time, thinking the situation as normal, the family members did not inform the police, thinking that Madvi Ganga would be released this time too which did not happen", the police added.

A body of a Naxal was recovered following an encounter between Naxals and security forces under the Bhejji PS limit in Chhattisgarh earlier on Tuesday, officials said.

"Body of a naxal recovered in a search operation after an exchange of fire between naxals and security forces under Bhejji PS limit," Kiran Chauhan, Sukhma SP said. (ANI)

