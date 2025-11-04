Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the 118th birth anniversary celebrations of Pujya Dada Bhagwan held in Morbi.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister attended a Satsang and prayer gathering and listened to the discourse on self-realisation delivered by Shree Deepakbhai, according to a release from CMO.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders SIT to Submit Chargesheet by December 8 Amid Rising Public Demand for Justice.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Shree Deepakbhai performed the Aarti to Simandhar Swami and Dada Bhagwan, praying for the welfare of all.

A grand celebration of Dada Bhagwan's 118th birth anniversary has been organised in Morbi and will continue until November 9. The celebration commenced on November 3.

Also Read | Indian Employees Report Highest Pay Fairness Worldwide, Only 11% Workers Dissatisfied With Pay: ADP Report.

The Chief Minister paid his respects to Shree Deepakbhai, offering a garland and seeking his blessings. Shree Deepakbhai presented the Chief Minister with Gnani Purush - Part 6, a book based on the life of Dada Bhagwan, according to the release.

During the Satsang, Shree Deepakbhai shared insightful reflections on various subjects, including the body without the soul, karma, liberation from worldly suffering, the pure soul, humanity, and the role of modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in inculcating awareness.

Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Skill Development, Kantibhai Amrutiya, District Panchayat President Hansaben Pareghi, Rajya Sabha MP Kesridevsinh Jhala, MLAs Durlabhji Dethariya and Meghji Chavda, former Minister Brijesh Merja, former MP Mohan Kundariya, District Collector K.B. Jhaveri, Morbi Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Khare, District Superintendent of Police Mukesh Patel, prominent leader Jayanti Rajkotiya, followers of Shri Dada Bhagwan, and a large number of residents of Morbi were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)