Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 13 (ANI): A day after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini won the floor test during a special session of the state assembly on Wednesday.

"I come from a humble family background, no one is in politics in my family. I am just a party worker of the BJP and today I have been given such a big opportunity. I must say that this can be possible only in a party like the BJP," Saini said in the State Assembly.

Saini said, "I have learnt everything from scratch from former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. I have learnt even the minutest things from him and how to maintain them."

The Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra had on Tuesday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar.

Saini took oath yesterday as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Four BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal took oath as ministers in the Haryana cabinet. Also, one independent MLA Ranjit Singh was administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Manohar Lal Khattar was also present. The newly elected CM said that the BJP-led government in the state has the support of a total of 48 MLAs adding that the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on Wednesday.

After the collapse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance and the subsequent resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM Khattar said that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the split of the alliance.

An influential figure within the OBC, or Other Backward Classes, community, Nayab Saini is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party's state boss in October last year. He is also a close confidante of Khattar, whose second (consecutive) term ends this year. (ANI)

