New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Ahead of next round of talks between the government and protesting farmers, Baba Lakha Singh, head of Nanaksar Gurudwara, Kaleran in Punjab on Thursday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and later offered to mediate so that a solution could be found to the stalemate over the demand for the repeal of three farm laws.

Baba Lakha Singh, a religious leader in the state, said they will come up with a new proposal and find a solution to the matter. He said they will strive to find a solution at the earliest and the minister had assured his support in finding a solution.

He said the issue should be resolved and no solution can be found if both sides remain adamant. The farmers have been protesting over their demands on borders of Delhi for over 40 days.

"People are losing lives. Children, farmers, elderly men and women are sitting on the road. Grief is unbearable. I thought it should be resolved somehow. That's why I took an appointment and met the Union Agriculture Minister today. The discussion was good. I have tried to resolve this issue in some way," he told ANI.

"We'll have a new proposal and find out a solution to the matter. We'll try to resolve it at the earliest. The minister assured me that he is with us in finding a solution," he added.

Baba Lakha Singh said that he will request both the farmers and government to find a way out.

"If both remained adamant, we will not get any solution. The solution can be found through talks. That is why we have come in the middle and are thinking that the dialogue should continue. We will request them (protesting farmers) and to the minister and government that a way is found to get to a solution," he said.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The government and protesting farmers have held several rounds of talks. Tomar had earlier said that he is "hopeful" that a conclusion will be found in the next round of talks which will be held on Friday 8 at 2 pm. (ANI)

