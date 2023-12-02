Palakkad (Ker), Dec 2 (PTI) Kerala Police have taken into custody the main accused in the sensational child abduction case which rocked the state early this week.

A six year-old girl, who was kidnapped while going home from tuition with her brother, was found abandoned at a public ground the next day in Kollam district.

Confirming that the accused had been caught, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that the investigation achieved significant progress and the main accused were in police custody.

"The main accused are in police custody. Police will divulge further details," Vijayan told a press conference here.

He lavished praise on the police force for apprehending the accused. A remarkable investigation was carried out by the police in the case which helped take the accused into custody within a short span of time, he added.

A sincere and dedicated probe carried out by the police helped to nab the real accused in a short time, the CM said.

Vijayan also slammed the opposition Congress for criticising the police with regard to the investigation of the incident.

Though the CM and the police didn't divulge more details, media reported that the accused included a local couple and their daughter.

