Dantewada, December 2: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in the Barsoor police station area, Dantewada Police said. The incident occurred on the Barsur Palli route, where soldiers from the 195th Battalion were engaged in the removal of the banner poster near a bridge. "The injured soldiers are out of danger and undergoing treatment," Dantewada Police said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on November 27, suspected Naxals set on fire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said. The incident took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, Additional Superintendant of Police, Dantewada, RK Burman said. He informed that no person was injured in the incident.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF jawans got injured in an IED explosion in the Barsoor police station area. They are out of danger and undergoing treatment: Dantewada Police pic.twitter.com/Y2j8jHkGBt — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

"Four Hyvas, four pickups, one earth moving machine (JCB), one crane, 1 sifter truck, two water tankers, and one mixer vehicle were torched by the Naxals," the police official said. "There were almost 25-30 naxals, most of them dressed as villagers. After setting the vehicles on fire all of them fled. Soon After receiving the information, the police force reached the spot and doused the fire " the Additional SP Burman said.

