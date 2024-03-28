Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): The commander of the Chinar Corps on Wednesday visited Rashtriya Rifles troops deployed in the Counter Terrorism Grid to review the security situation in North Kashmir.

During his visit, he reassured and motivated troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness to meet all forthcoming challenges.

"ChinarCorps Cdr visited Rashtriya Rifles troops deployed in the Counter Terrorism Grid to review the security situation in North Kashmir today. He reassured and motivated troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness to meet all forthcoming challenges," the Chinar Corps - Indian Army said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

