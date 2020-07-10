Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan has said that Election Commission should consider the possibility of risk to people and of low polling percentage if assembly elections are held in Bihar during coronavirus pandemic.

In tweets, Paswan said not only Bihar but the entire country is affected by COVID-19. It has not only impacted the budget of the common man but of central and Bihar governments, he said.

"In such a scenario, holding elections will put extra economic burden. All members of the parliamentary board expressed concern over this," he said.

"The Election Commission should also take a decision after due deliberation. It may not happen that a big population is put to risk due to elections. The polling percentage can stay very low during the pandemic which is not good for democracy," he said.

He also said that the party was fully prepared for elections.

Earlier, the LJP Parliamentary Board held a meeting on Thursday over the Bihar Assembly elections. The party is part of ruling NDA in the state. The issue of a common minimum programme was also discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

