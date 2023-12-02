Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): A gathering of prominent Christian leaders at Kochi in Kerala has expressed support and commitment towards India's development initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders from the Christian community including Catholic, Protestant, and Eastern Orthodox leaders adopted 'Kochi Resolution' and expressed commitment towards the vision of 'Developed India by 2047.'

The resolution was passed at the 'Sadhbhavna' event on Friday organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) and SON India, under the theme 'Contribution and Empowerment of India's Minority Communities and Institutions'.

A booklet on 'PM Modi's special bond with Christians', written by Anoop Antony, was released during the event.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar was the chief guest during the event which was attended by IMF convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu, Christian leaders, academicians, intellectuals, and scholars.

In his remarks, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said the government has truly followed the spirit of the Indian constitution through the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a special bond with the Christian community which is evident by his historic visit to the Vatican City --the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades. The socio-economic upliftment of all the minorities Including the Christian community has been ensured by imparting quality education and subsequently providing them with job opportunities. PM Modi's governance ensures the comprehensive development of every community in India," he said.

"India's ascent as the world's fifth-largest economy has presented new horizons for the youth. Under PM Modi's leadership, the nation has witnessed a remarkable surge in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) over the past nine years. These achievements stem from landmark decisions and reforms implemented since 2014, which have transformed India into a land of abundant opportunities," he added.

The minister said that the government's dedicated efforts to position India as a global manufacturing hub are yielding tangible outcomes.

"The country is witnessing an accelerated pace of infrastructure development, marked by the construction of new highways, airports, and railway lines, setting a record for progress. This has significantly bolstered the confidence of the business community," he said.

"Kerala, too, has experienced an unparalleled surge in infrastructure expansion, marked by the allocation of a record funding for various projects. Among these initiatives, the establishment of the first water metro in Kochi stands out as a testament to this substantial growth," he added.

K M Cherian Institute of Medical Science MD Fr Alexander Koodarathil said that Modi government has an exemplary performance in the field of education and healthcare.

Keeping in focus the inclusive development for all the communities, the government has introduced schemes like PRASAD and HRIDAY where ancient places of religious importance are being rejuvenated and renovated to increase the pilgrimage.

Sandhu said that the land of Kerala enlightens people with the path shown by Jesus to work for the social and economic upliftment of poor and needy.

"The Indian society was always well knitted with communal harmony and multi-culturalism. People of different religions, communities, speaking different languages were living together with peace, love and harmony. Every community including the Christians have played a very crucial role in India's development," he said.

He said PM Modi is advancing the ideology and vision of "India First," rooted in the essence of the Indian Constitution.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guiding principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayas' reflects a visionary leadership style. His dedicated efforts toward uplifting minorities, ensuring their integral role in the country's advancement, and recognizing their invaluable contributions to India's developmental narrative are pivotal tenets of his governance. PM Modi has championed holistic development of all communities which is fostering an inclusive and resilient India," Sandhu said.

He said there exists "no discrimination" on the basis of caste, community, gender, or religion in the PM Modi's governance model.

Sandhu said Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Developed India by 2047 has ignited a renewed sense of purpose.

"As members of minority communities, we stand united in our commitment to turning this vision into reality. We pledge our enthusiastic participation in government initiatives aimed at achieving this milestone. Our dedication lies in actively contributing to the nation's growth, ensuring our inclusive involvement in steering the country towards progress and prosperity," he said.

Christian Catholic Community leader CC Scaria lauded PM Modi's initiatives to ensure welfare of all the communities as well as all the states of the country without any discrimination.

"The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing funds to all the states equally to ensure infrastructure development, which is visible. As far as Kerala is concerned, various projects including the Water Metro, have been inaugurated that are boosting the overall growth of the state," he said.

"PM Modi is making an outreach to the Christian Community, and his participation in Easter celebrations in Delhi was a warm and welcoming gesture. PM Modi is a great leader and has given us a vision of a Developed India. The Christian Community is prepared to contribute actively in realizing this vision." He also shared that the Christian Community hopes for PM Modi's sustained leadership in the years ahead.

Ebin Thomas, a youth activist, said minorities in India, including the Christian Community of Kerala, "are extremely happy and safe" under the leadership of PM Modi.

"During the last nine years, PM Modi has ensured equal opportunities in education, employment, and empowerment for all communities. The Modi government has encouraged entrepreneurship within the Christian community, with 11 per cent of PM Mudra Loans being given to young Christian entrepreneurs to help them become financially independent."

Father Thomas Tharayil, general secretary, Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), said that as a part of the minority welfare measures various training Institutes are being installed by using the funds of Central Government.

Reji Vergas, a participant, said initiatives taken by the government have ensured the upliftment of the Christian community through education, scholarships, skill development and various other schemes

"Modi government has taken care of the Christian Community, which has been primarily involved in nation-building," he said.

Sister Vinithaa, from Carmelite Sisters St. Teresa, Kochi, who is also the director of St, Teresa's College, Ernakulam, said that during the last nine years, a lot of reformative steps have been undertaken by the government particularly in the field of education. "The government, while formulating any welfare scheme, takes into consideration the needs of every community and there is no concept of minority and majority in the government policy."

She also said that Christian community is very delighted that PM Modi went to Vatican City to meet the Pope and invite him to visit India. "We are not eager waiting for the Pope's visit next year," she added.

Local entrepreneurs and traders, largely associated with fish and spice trading, also praised the initiatives implemented by PM Modi.

Eeoin Thomas, a local trader, said that PM Modi's efforts in fostering a conducive environment for trade and industry through the enhancement of the ease of doing business have been noteworthy. " Digital India has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the country's payment systems, significantly alleviating the burden on ordinary citizens. The integration of every citizen into the banking system and the formalization of trade were integral outcomes of these initiatives," he said.

Adarsh, a student, said the central government has consistently offered crucial support to students across all educational tiers. (ANI)

