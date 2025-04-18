Devotees take part in Good Friday prayers to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, at Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Christians across the country marked Good Friday on Friday with solemn prayers and spiritual reflection, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his sacrifice for humanity.

In the national capital, a large number of devotees gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral to participate in Good Friday prayers to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, in the Northeastern city of Guwahati, students took part in Good Friday prayers at Don Bosco Institute to commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In a post on X, the PM said that the day inspires people to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted.

"On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also remembered the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

"Wishing you a blessed Good Friday. May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence," the post read.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all."

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus.

The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans. The governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered Jesus' execution. Jesus was made to carry his cross from Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary.

Good Friday also marks the beginning of the Easter weekend.

Observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, it is a day of reflection, mourning, and remembrance of Jesus' sacrifice on behalf of humanity. Traditionally practised activities for the day include praying, fasting, and visiting churches.

The day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified, when he rose from the dead. People often associate Easter with chocolate eggs, lambs, and bunnies that symbolise the coming of spring. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)