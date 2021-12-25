Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Christmas, people offered prayers at the century-old church in Srinagar today.

As a special gift to the people by the Jammu and Kashmir government on Christmas, this church was reopened on Wednesday post-renovation after three decades.

Speaking to ANI, Father of the Church, Steplen Raja, said, "Government has done a tremendous job by restoring this heritage church. We prayed for the peace and the harmony that all should live together. Many people from the Valley gathered here and offered peace."

Father added, "Under the project by the old heritage has been restored. This church has a historic significance along with a religious one. The structures and the holy shrines are being preserved.

A devotee, John Paul, said, "We offered prayers here and we prayed for the peace. This gives a message that all religions should live together. All the old and heritage buildings of all the religions are the heritage of Kashmir.

Sharena, another devotee, said, "We thank God and also the Government of India for restoring this. We prayed to end the COVID-19 pandemic. I along with my family came here and visited the church." (ANI)

