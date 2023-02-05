New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday came down heavily on the central government amid the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been reserving an "eloquent silence" on the 'Adani MahaMegaScam'.

Ramesh said the Congress has decided to pose three questions to the PM Modi daily, starting Sunday.

"The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 questions to the PM daily beginning today. Here are the first three. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantri-ji," tweeted Ramesh.

The three questions posed by the Congress also pertained to the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers cases. It said it doubted the 'sincerity' of the government's investigation into these cases, as Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani's name appeared in one of them.

The party further asked the Centre to come clean on what action it took to investigate the 'serious allegations' against the Adani Group over the years.

The grand old party also questioned the government on India's largest business groups escaping "serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations".

Meanwhile, the Congress, on its official Twitter handle, announced a countrywide protest on Monday against the 'silence' of the Modi government in these matters.

"PM Modi's friend Adani is accused of the world's biggest scam. But PM Modi is silent in this whole matter. No investigation, no action. The Congress is going to hold a countrywide protest tomorrow (6 February) against this silence of the Modi government. Keep the answer ready, the public is coming," tweeted the Congress.

Earlier, on Saturday, Ramesh hit out at Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleging that the Opposition was not being allowed to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh posted, "I&B Minister, Anurag Thakur of Goli Maro infamy says Opposition running away from debate in Parliament. What a joke. Parliament hasn't functioned for 2 days as Opposition isn't even allowed to take a minute to demand JPC on the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam."

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies. (ANI)

