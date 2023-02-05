Thane, February 5: Police have arrested a 33-year-old man and claimed to have solved the case of theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh from a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on February 1 when unidentified persons broke into the house in Purna village, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bhiwandi, Kishore Khairnar said.

The Narpoli police under Bhiwandi division then registered a case of house-breaking theft against the unidentified culprits and launched a search for them.

The police probe team worked various leads including CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs and nabbed the accused, Himmat Udaysingh Rajput, from the village on Friday, the official said. Following the interrogation of the accused, the police recovered the entire booty, the official said.