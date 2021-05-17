Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra has summoned Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, who has levelled corruption charges against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said on Monday.

In a related development, alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan, who has lodged a separate extortion complaint against Singh, appeared before CID officials for the third time on Monday and submitted what he claimed was "evidence" in support of his charges.

According to the official, a letter was issued by the CID on Friday, asking Ghadge, now posted at Akola in the Vidarbha region, to appear before the agency on Wednesday at Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.

Last month, the Maharashtra police had filed an FIR against Singh on the basis of Ghadge's complaint, which also names more than two dozen other police officials.

The FIR was registered at Akola against 33 persons, including 28 policemen, the official said.

The city Kotwali police in Akola had registered the FIR under various sections related to criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989 (Ghadge belongs to an SC community).

Besides Singh, now Director General, Maharashtra Home Guard, others named in the FIR include DCPs Parag Manere, Sanjay Shinde and Sunil Bharadwaj, ACPs Vijay Pulkar and D B Kamble and senior inspector Dilip Suryavanshi.

A former law officer and an assistant chemical analyser with a forensic lab have also been named, the official said.

The Akola police had filed a Zero FIR (mode of lodging FIR in any police station irrespective of the offence committed in that area or any other area) at the Kotwali police station and it was later transferred to the Thane city police for investigation.

Inspector Ghadge, in his complaint, had made a series of allegations of corruption against Singh and other officers, during the period when the former Mumbai commissioner was posted in adjoining Thane city.

Ghadge, who was posted in the Thane police commissionerate from 2015 to 2018, has alleged that during his tenure, several officers there under Singh had indulged in various acts of corruption.

He has claimed that Singh, as the Thane city police chief, had allegedly asked him not to charge-sheet certain individuals against whom FIRs had been registered.

Ghadge has also alleged that after he refused to obey Singh's instructions, five FIRs were registered against him and he was suspended.

Meanwhile, Jalan, who has accused Singh and some other policemen of extortion, appeared before CID officials for the third time.

Talking to PTI later, Jalan said, "I have submitted some CCTV footage, audio recording and call detail record (CDR) to the CID for further probe into my complaint."

