Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting searches at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with a terror crime case, officials said.

According to the police, the searches were carried out at eight locations in seven districts, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama, and Shopian.

The Officials informed that the searches were pursued under a Search Warrant obtained from the Competent Court in relation to the FIR registered at Police Station CIK.

The case was linked to a terror-related investigation.

Earlier, on July 19, in a similar case, the CIK unit conducted raids at 10 locations across four districts in the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

According to the police, the CIK unit is carrying out the searches in connection with a terror-crime investigation case of terrorist sleeper cells and a recruitment module being handled by terrorist commander Abdullah Ghazi of Jaish-e-Mohammed from across the border.

The raids were carried out at a single location in Pulwama, six locations in Ganderbal, one location in Srinagar, and two locations in Budgam. (ANI)

