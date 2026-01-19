New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will organise the second edition of the coastal cyclothon from January 28, engaging communities, youth and stakeholders along India's eastern and western seaboards.

Spanning 25 days and covering nearly 6,500 kilometres, the pan-India Cyclothon will pass through nine coastal states along both the eastern and western seaboards. It is designed as a large-scale outreach programme to engage coastal communities, youth, fishermen, students and other stakeholders on issues related to maritime security, national unity and active citizenship.

150 cyclists with 50 per cent women participants are to take part in the cyclothon.

The 'CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-2026', from January 28 to February 22, 2026, is being held this year to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram.

As India's coastline is central to its national security and economic growth, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said the cyclothon aims to strengthen public awareness and community participation in safeguarding India's extensive and strategically vital coastline.

"Nearly 18 per cent of India's population lives in coastal districts. Around 95 per cent of India's trade, by volume, and 70 per cent by value, moves through the maritime domain. Over 3,300 coastal villages, 12 major ports, over 200 minor ports, and numerous strategic installations lie along the coast. The cyclothon is intended to create public awareness and promote citizens' participation in preserving this vital national asset," Ranjan said while addressing a conference.

The cyclothon seeks to sensitise citizens about the importance of vigilance and preparedness. One of its core objectives is to empower coastal residents, especially fishermen, as "Tat Praharis" or frontline sentinels who can assist security agencies by remaining alert to suspicious activities at sea and along the coast.

The initiative also promotes fitness, youth engagement and national integration while celebrating India's coastal diversity and shared cultural heritage. It draws inspiration from the success of the inaugural coastal cyclothon held in 2025, which covered over 6,550 km, engaged more than 25 lakh citizens on the ground, achieved a digital reach of over 2.5 crore, and featured participation from eminent sportspersons, public leaders and film personalities.

Officials said the Cyclothon also highlights the growing importance of India's Blue Economy, which contributes about four per cent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports millions of livelihoods through fisheries, ports, shipping, coastal tourism and marine resources.

By underlining the link between secure coastlines and economic prosperity, the CISF hopes to reinforce the role of coastal security in enabling trade, investment and sustainable development.

The key message of the cyclothon is to secure coastlines, which is key for the foundation of a prosperous India, and safeguarding them is a shared national responsibility. (ANI)

