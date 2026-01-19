New Delhi, January 19: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday travelled to the Delhi airport and personally welcomed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he began his third official visit to the country since assuming office. Both leaders also travelled together in the same car from the airport, showcasing their longstanding friendship and the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries. This is the UAE President's fifth visit to India over the past decade.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions," PM Modi posted on X. UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on India Visit Today, Will Meet With PM Narendra Modi Amid West Asia Churn.

PM Modi Welcomes UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

توجهتُ إلى المطار لاستقبال أخي، صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. تُجسّد زيارته الأهمية التي يوليها لعلاقات الصداقة المتينة بين الهند والإمارات. أتطلع إلى مباحثاتنا.@MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/O5R1tOxjAU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2026

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's India visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024, and the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025.

"India and the UAE share warm, close, and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural, and economic ties. The two countries are among each other’s top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and the Bilateral Investment Treaty. India and the UAE also enjoy a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of the UAE President's visit. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan To Visit India on January 19, Fifth Visit Over Past 10 Years.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will also enable an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, where India and the UAE share a high degree of convergence," it added.

