Ranchi, Feb 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Minister Satyanand Bhokta on Wednesday said in the state assembly that the government will conduct the civic body polls, after submission of report by the state commission for backward classes.

The civic body polls in Jharkhand are pending since April last year.

Also Read | Indian Robotics Company Addverb Unveils India's First-Ever Assistive Dog Robot 'Trakr' at LogiMAT India 2024.

The minister was replying to a query raised by BJP legislator Neelkanth Singh Munda during call attention motion over the delay in civic body polls.

Munda alleged that the government did not carry out early preparations for the civic body polls, when it knew that the tenure of the civic bodies would end in April 2023.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Allows Central Fact-Finding Team, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari To Visit Sandeshkhali.

"The government also delayed the constitution of the state commission for backward classes and appointment of its chairman and members", Munda said.

Munda said that the government had informed the court about holding the elections in six months. "The government is misleading the court, as three months have already passed", he said.

The minister replied that a dedicated commission has been formed to conduct a "triple test" to decide on OBC reservations in urban local body polls. "Once we get the report of the commission, we will issue notification for the civic body polls", Bhokta said.

AJSU legislator Lambodar Mahto raised the issue of alleged irregularities in the beneficiary list of Abua Awas (Housing) Yojana.

Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam said that complaints of irregularities were received from some places. "The government is investigating it and will take action based on the investigation report", he said.

He said that primary list of beneficiaries under the housing scheme is being prepared after approval of the gram sabha.

The House was adjourned till 11 am on Thursday after a general discussion on the budget.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)