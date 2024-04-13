Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], April 13 (ANI): With five days left for polling in Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency, electioneering is picking up momentum with roads and water among issues of concern for people here.

The electoral fate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Chumben Murry and INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) candidate S Supongmeren Jamir will be decided on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. BJP chief JP Nadda addressed a rally in the state on Friday.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2024 Date: Know Prize Money, How To Check Punjab Lottery Result Online and Other Details at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Most of the vegetable vendors and meat traders in the markets in and around Dimapur are from Assam and Bihar and have settled here with their families. They said they are not thinking too much about the election as yet.

A trader from Assam, who is settled here, said he is focused on his business.

Also Read | Mumbai: 'Astrologer' Couple Enters Man's House to Perform Rituals to Ward Off 'Bad Energy', Flees With Jewellery Worth Rs 6 Lakh.

"I have been here for many years now. I am in the poultry farming business. The business has been running well, there are no objections. We can deal according to our wish. There are no problems related to rates here," he told ANI.

Reema Devi, born and brought up in Dimapur, said that there is a need for more cultural integration in the state. Her father came here 40 years ago and decided to settle here.

"I cast my vote here and do not have much expectations from elections...I don't feel accepted," said Reema, who is in her early forties and has five children.

A vegetable vendor in New Market, who did not wish to be identified, said there should be jobs for those who settled in the state from outside.

"I have been living in Dimapur for 27 years. I am a native of Bihar. I have not made up my mind yet whom to vote," he said.

Meat vendors emphasised the need for better roads and cleanliness.

"We want better roads and cleanliness. There is a lot of garbage. Roads are broken. We can keep our markets clean but what shall we do about the roads and garbage? There should be more cleanliness," said Atleef, whose family came to Nagaland from Assam.

He said they are focused on earning his livelihood. "We do have much expectations from the election," he said.

Ayemi, local, said conditions of roads in some areas of the state was a persistent problem.

"For me, the issue in this election is better roads. The condition of roads here is not good and parking is also an issue. Though the city is cleaner, more is required," the 25-year-old Kohima resident said.

Civic issues were also raised by locals during the assembly polls held in 2023.

Chumben Murry has been meeting people and addressing small gatherings as part of his campaign. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has also campaigned for him. In his speeches, Murry has been praising the Act East policy of the Modi government.

Nadda addressed an election rally in Chumoukedima in Nagaland on Friday.

He spoke about the central government's initiatives for the northeast including Nagaland.

"The enthusiasm I see here today is giving me confidence that the people of Nagaland have decided to make us win. I am glad that I have come to a land of rich culture and traditions, and a land which has always respected humanity and civilization," he said.

He said Nagaland is a symbol of honesty, simplicity, hard work and strength.

"Congress got the opportunity to serve here, but it misused it so badly. Congress never respected the time that was given to it. Nor did it respect the people and their aspirations. Congress thwarted development and prosperity in Nagaland," he alleged.

"This is the reason that the Congress party doesn't have even a single seat in the state Legislative Assembly of Nagaland...Modiji's vision for the Northeast is not limited to 'Act East', but he is working tirelessly to make this region a 'Gateway to South Asia and East Asia'," Nadda said.

He said PM Modi has changed the style of politics and changed the approach of politics.

"Under the Congress rule, the Northeast was marred by 'Divide and Divide and Divide'. But under the BJP-NDPP rule, the Northeast has been transformed into a 'DevINE model'. Prime Minister Modiji has earmarked a whopping Rs 6,600 crore amount for the PM-DevINE model in the Northeast," he said.

He also attacked INDIA Alliance, saying it constitutes "parivarvadi parties".

Congress and INDIA alliance candidate S Supongmeren Jamir, in his speeches, has slammed the BJP and said he is fighting "against all odds to protect secularism". He has also expressed his commitment to protect the "Naga way of life".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Kohima as part of his Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra in January this year.

Political leaders have also been referring to efforts for a solution to the Naga political issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)