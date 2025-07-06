Shantipur (WB), Jul 6 (PTI) A civic volunteer was closed in West Bengal's Nadia district, and his brother was arrested as their neighbour allegedly died by suicide after being made to do sit-ups holding ears for plucking flowers from their garden, police said on Sunday.

Anganwadi worker Saraswati De, 50, died by suicide on Saturday after being made to sit-ups holding ears as punishment for plucking flowers from the garden at civic volunteer Milan Karati's house, they said.

Milan's elder brother Asim Karati allegedly forced De to do sit-ups in front of the whole neighbourhood after catching her plucking flowers. He also went to her workplace and humiliated her further, they added.

A few hours later, De's body was found hanging in the cowshed behind her house, police said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by her family, police said they registered a case against three persons, including the two brothers.

Asim was arrested, and Milan, who was posted at the Shantipur police station, was closed pending investigation, they said.

Police said they are searching for the third accused.

"Initial investigation and witness statements support the family's allegations. We have taken prompt action," a senior officer of the Ranaghat police district said.

Locals alleged that Milan would behave arrogantly with people of the area, asserting his authority as a civic volunteer.

The role of civic volunteers, who primarily assist the police, was under intense scrutiny following the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year. Civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, who worked for the Kolkata Police, was convicted in the case.

