Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) A civilian, who was shot at by militants in Batamaloo area of the city here, succumbed to injuries, officials said on Sunday.

Militants shot at and injured Mohammad Shafi Dar, resident of Batamaloo at about 8 pm at SD Colony Batamaloo on Saturday.

Dar (45) received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital during the night, the officials said.

Dar was the second person killed by militants in the city here on Saturday.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, militants shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar, at Karan Nagar.

