Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): A civilian was injured in a terrorist firing in Shopian district here, the police informed on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Chotogam area of the Shopian district. The injured civilian was later shifted to a hospital.

Also Read | Ganesh Temple Street: Street in New York Named After Prominent Hindu Temple.

The area has been cordoned, informed the police.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Later, one jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

Also Read | BJP Conspiring To Divert Attention From Economic Disaster in India, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)