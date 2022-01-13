Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday.

He was accompanied by his family members. The temple authorities received him at the main entrance of the temple and they guided him inside.

After taking the blessings, the temple priests honoured him with clothes. Priests blessed him with Veda Mantras. (ANI)

