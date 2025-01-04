Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) The claims being made by sections of the media on so-called 'developments' related to the probe into the varsity student case are baseless and completely false, the Tamil Nadu government asserted on Saturday.

Such claims might also affect the credibility of the probe, the government said, and urged media houses to avoid publishing news based on conjecture.

The All-women Special Investigation Team, led by Deputy Police Commissioner (Anna Nagar) Bhukya Sneha, which is probing the case, has neither issued any statement nor expressed an opinion to any media house or individual on matters related to the ongoing investigation.

While this is the factual position, a few media outlets and social media handles are making claims on so-called 'developments' related to the probe in the public domain, which are completely false, unfounded and baseless, the government said in an official release.

Such unfounded claims, merely by making a guess, would lead to confusion among the people and might affect independent and fair investigation.

Hence, considering the significance of the probe, media houses, individuals and social media handles should avoid publishing/ posting /circulating content based on guesswork, the government said.

