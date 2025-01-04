Patna, January 4: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, condemned the situation, accusing BJP of politicizing the issue of BPSC protest. Speaking to ANI, he accused the independent movement of students of being politicised and said that these people joining the protest were the B team of the BJP. "It is being completely politicised. We feel that the people of Bihar will have to recognise these people who are the BJP's 'B' team and are trying to crush this independent movement. This is highly condemnable," he said.

On the controversy surrounding Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor's vanity van, Yadav stated, "An attempt was made to end the movement. Actors sit in the vanity van and the producer and the director make them sit, we know who is the producer who the director is, and why the actor was made to sit. Everyone knows." Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal responded, calling Prashant Kishor a "political businessman." Jaiswal added, "He (Prashant Kishor) is a political businessman..I have said earlier that if the evidence is found at any centre before the results are declared, then the exam at that centre will be cancelled and re-conducted, but evidence must be found. The government is sensitive and is getting every centre investigated confidentially." Patna: Prashant Kishor Supports BPSC Protest, Demands Government Action.

The controversy began on Saturday when Kishor's fast-unto-death protest near Gandhi Maidan, seeking action against the alleged BPSC exam paper leak, was marked by the presence of a vanity van, which sparked political accusations. The Bihar government has stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing. Kishor launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday in support of the protesting students, who are demanding a cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam. He further mentioned that after the lathi charge on students on December 29, there is no question that he will withdraw his protest.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey stated that the BPSC is an autonomous organization that operates independently, making its own decisions. Given the recent events and re-examination, he believes candidates will accept the results. Pandey emphasized that protesting, as seen in Gandhi Maidan, may be unnecessary, especially since the exam was re-conducted successfully. AISA Stages Protest Demanding Cancellation of BPSC Exam.

"It is an autonomous organization that decides its own tasks. After the re-examination, all candidates will accept the results. Protesting, as seen in Gandhi Maidan, seems unnecessary. The students are following the examination arrangements, so protests appear unwarranted, causing unnecessary provocation," he said.

